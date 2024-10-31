Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Declines By 6.3%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,723. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IONS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,803 shares of company stock worth $134,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 319,065 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $14,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.