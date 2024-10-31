Short Interest in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Expands By 11.4%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 624,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Laser Photonics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Laser Photonics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laser Photonics stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.19. Laser Photonics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Laser Photonics ( NASDAQ:LASE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

