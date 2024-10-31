Short Interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Increases By 7.6%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Locafy Stock Performance

LCFY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. Locafy has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

