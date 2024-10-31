Short Interest in Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Decreases By 18.2%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nicox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Nicox has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

About Nicox

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

