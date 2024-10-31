Short Interest in Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Decreases By 18.2%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nicox Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Nicox has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.44.
About Nicox
