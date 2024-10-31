Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Expands By 17.8%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $25.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

