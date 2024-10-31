Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Expands By 17.8%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance
Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $25.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura Real Estate
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.