Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Declines By 14.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $22.44.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

