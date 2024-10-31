Short Interest in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Expands By 12.0%

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 7,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on LLAP shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on LLAP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Stock Performance
Shares of Terran Orbital stock remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.95.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $30.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.
Featured Stories
