Short Interest in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Expands By 12.0%

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 7,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLAP shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,638 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terran Orbital by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Terran Orbital by 616.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terran Orbital stock remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $30.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

