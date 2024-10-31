Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Declines By 18.7%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,910,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 24,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,170,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,940 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,864 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,115,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,343,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

