Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.23. 2,576,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,080,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 242,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,111 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 349,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

