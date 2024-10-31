Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 379 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $117.45. 375,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,337. The company has a market capitalization of $190.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $121.45.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

