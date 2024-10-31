SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $6.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 337,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

