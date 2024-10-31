Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Director Purchases $500,004.00 in Stock

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 52,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,004. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.84. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYH. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

