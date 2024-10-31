Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Director Purchases $500,004.00 in Stock

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 52,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,004. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.84. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.60.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYH. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Harbour Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.