Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.6 %

SKY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,418. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,468,780.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

