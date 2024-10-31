Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SNAP opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,490,617 shares of company stock worth $13,183,890. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

