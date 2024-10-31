SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.75. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 45,200,871 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

