Solana Price Hits $174.63 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Solana has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $82.14 billion and approximately $2.49 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $174.63 or 0.00241841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 587,530,785 coins and its circulating supply is 470,392,353 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

