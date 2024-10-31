Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 7,632 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $234.45 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.