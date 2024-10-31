Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,374,791 shares changing hands.

Sondrel Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50.

Sondrel Company Profile

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

