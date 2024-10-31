SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.