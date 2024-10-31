SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 11.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $29,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after buying an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $571.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.