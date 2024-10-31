Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,370 ($30.74) and last traded at GBX 2,516 ($32.63), with a volume of 1640031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,574 ($33.38).

SXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($57.52) to GBX 4,190 ($54.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,520 ($45.65) to GBX 3,920 ($50.84) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.26) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($61.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,719.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,967.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Spectris news, insider Mark Williamson bought 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($36.73) per share, with a total value of £19,993.92 ($25,929.09). Insiders acquired 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

