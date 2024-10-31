Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.89. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 162,862 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

