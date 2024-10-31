Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SWEF opened at GBX 92.67 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £366.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,313.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.90. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 86.20 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.27).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

