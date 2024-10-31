Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of SWEF opened at GBX 92.67 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £366.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,313.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.90. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 86.20 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.27).
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood European Real Estate Finance
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.