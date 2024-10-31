SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 277 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,748,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,138,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,808.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.