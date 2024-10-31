SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,374,000 after purchasing an additional 716,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $182.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.08, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

