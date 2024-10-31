SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $229.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.73. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.