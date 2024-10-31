Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.52 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.48 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,699.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.21 or 0.00509352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00098262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00222443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00072972 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 475,134,833 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

