Stephenson & Company Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJR opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

