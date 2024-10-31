Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Stornoway Diamond shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15,947,740 shares.
Stornoway Diamond Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$18.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Stornoway Diamond
Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
