Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 10,438 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after acquiring an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 233,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

