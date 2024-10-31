Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

