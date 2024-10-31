Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 260 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $250.68 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.28.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

