Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 621,992 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 740,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 296,050 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,068,000 after buying an additional 98,955 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 659,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 641,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 322,190 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

