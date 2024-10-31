Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.07 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

