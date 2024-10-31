Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

