Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 193,281 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,281 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $130,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,759,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 505,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

