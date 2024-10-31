Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 908 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

