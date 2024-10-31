TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) COO Sells $410,000.00 in Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEGNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,309,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TEGNA by 9,100.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $626,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.