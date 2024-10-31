Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 385,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,753. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.53. Terex has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $68.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.
In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.
