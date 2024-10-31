Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TERN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

TERN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $484.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

