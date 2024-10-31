Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TERN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
TERN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $484.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
