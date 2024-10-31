Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

TBNK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,207. The company has a market cap of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.96 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is -399.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBNK

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.