Tevis Investment Management Buys 1,203 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Unilever by 15.5% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UL opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.