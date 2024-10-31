Tevis Investment Management Buys 1,203 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Unilever by 15.5% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE UL opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
