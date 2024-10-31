The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.24. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

