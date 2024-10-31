The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

