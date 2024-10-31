The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,322 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

