The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.49.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

