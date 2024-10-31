The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$149.26 and last traded at C$148.93, with a volume of 22204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$146.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.67.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSG

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.69 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total transaction of C$3,216,305.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.