The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 10,441 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $110,570.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,857,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,669,230.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $126,156.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,453 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $70,208.64.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,205 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $44,951.45.

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $211,697.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00.

GRX opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70,777 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

