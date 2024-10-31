The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 709,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

