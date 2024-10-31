The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

